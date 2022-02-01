More info about PRB members please
To the Editor:
In early June last year, Geneva City Council appointed nine members to the new Geneva Police Review Board. According to the Finger Lakes Times (June 30, 2020) “proponents argue (the Geneva Police Review Board) is a key component of police reform in Geneva.”
On the occasion of their first meeting, Mayor Valentino proclaimed it “a very special night.”
The committee will soon have an awful lot of power and influence, yet I and the vast majority of your readers know little or nothing about them. How long have they lived in Geneva? What wards do they live in? Where are they employed and what are their jobs? What about educational backgrounds — grade school, high school, college degrees?
Law enforcement officers (active or retired) and their families from ANY agency are ineligible to serve on the board. That said, were any convicted felons appointed? Has anyone held a leadership role in any local civic organization (i.e. American Legion, Kiwanis, NAACP, etc.)?
If this information has been provided to you, please print it. If not, please get it and publish it.
The hard-working and risk-taking officers of the Geneva Police Department and the citizens of Geneva deserve no less.
JOHN LYNCH
Geneva