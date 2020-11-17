City Council ‘immune’ to social responsibility
To the Editor:
With the actions on the evening of Oct. 21, the City Council effectively ended a Police Accountability Board. We are back with the police providing oversight over the police — whether it is budget, discipline, or training.
You can’t fault the police — when you have a good thing going, why change it; rule #1, keep the cash flowing to the department.
The City Council is another matter. I did not realize that when I voted for the mayor I was actually voting for the police union representative to run the city. I did not realize that when I voted for my councilors, I was voting in the Proud Boys and QAnon.
Of course, the city will now claim they have a PAB, and pat themselves on the back for being so “forward-thinking.” Poor, deluded souls, you let our pockets get picked — the police union and the city attorney are laughing all the way to the bank with taxpayers’ money. They sure played you.
Instead, the city has DEFUNDED every alternate resource a citizen might have to lodge a complaint or seek some form of recompense or even simply solace — the Community Compact, the Ethics Board, the Human Rights Commission are largely gone, or “wiped out.” Censored Councilor Gaglianese’s wish — though he expressed it with more malevolent intent — has come true.
Jobs and programs across the city’s payroll “wiped out.” Even food vouchers for those affected by the foundry disaster were cut. Talk about cold-heartedness, the Council has outdone impeached President Trump — but not the police budget, not a dime cut there. When I see 25% or 30% reallocated from the GPD to human needs, I’ll know the city administration is finally fiscally and socially responsible.
Until then, Geneva has proven itself to be immune to intelligence, social responsibility and justice.
JAMES McCORKLE
Geneva