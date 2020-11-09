To the Editor:
I want to express my thanks to the Geneva City Council for their efforts to address the difficult issues facing the city. I may not agree with the majority vote in some cases, but I believe council members are sincerely trying their best to find a way to keep us going through the pandemic, loss of revenue, protests and conflicting demands of various interest groups.
I especially would like to recognize Councilwoman Jan Regan for her courage in holding a meeting for Ward 3 residents after her controversial vote to cut two positions from the police department. I was among the majority in attendance who did not support such a cut, but I found the manner in which some people expressed themselves to be unnecessarily disrespectful, even intimidating. People have strong feelings and I don't blame anyone for needing to express them. You can make others feel threatened, though. It makes it hard to have a reasonable discussion.
The epidemic of hostility afflicting our country scares me a lot more than COVID does. American citizens are treating each other like enemies because we have differing political views. We feel justified in delivering threats and insults when we believe we're in the right, but it doesn't solve anything.
All our City Council members deserve our gratitude for their service in these incredibly difficult times. They're imperfect human beings like the rest of us. If you think they're making mistakes by all means let them know, but they will be able to do a better job for us if we treat them with respect.
RICHARD HOYT
Geneva