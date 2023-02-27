City Council will establish a double standard with residency requirement if it is enacted
To the Editor:
The Geneva City Council’s argument that in order to attract the best candidate for chief of police the residency requirement is too great a burden is shortsighted and, at best, a matter of convenience. If enacted, the decision will establish a double standard: Although Council extended a grace period for the new city manager to secure housing in Geneva, Council did not rescind that residency requirement.
While I am not certain that gender entered into that discussion, power most certainly did in regard to the residency requirement for police chiefs. Given Geneva’s recent history, the chief most likely told Council what to do, and many Council members are happy to comply.
Residency matters. It is an affirmation of the community. Many of us take pride in where we live. If you have walked the paths of your community, you may know your community and thus attend to your community in ways that data sets and demographics cannot capture. If you’ve sat and thought with those in the community, you have a sense — a nearly circadian sense — of the community’s deep and vital rhythms.
Can the chief of police or the police officers who are hired with our tax money to serve the community adequately serve it if they do not reside in the community? How can the department understand the duress that many in our community experience? For many, the police, who are not required to live here, appear to consider the city as an adversarial zone that must be under constant surveillance by security cameras or from the insular safety of a patrol car. Despite Councilmember Gaglianese’s claim of anti-police sentiment in the city, we might consider anti-resident sentiment by some of the police.
Geneva is a lovely and generally safe place to live — as safe, if not more safe, than our far less diverse neighboring towns. To reside with those you want to care for, assuming that is the reason for becoming a police officer, should be an incentive, not requiring a rule or policy. To exempt the current chief and subsequent chiefs of police from living in the city they are hired to serve will further erode contact between the city’s communities and the police.
Geneva is not like other communities — this is precisely why many of us enjoy living here and care for where we live.
JAMES McCORKLE
Geneva