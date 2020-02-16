To the Editor:
I need to correct an important detail in Krista Davis’ Letter to the Editor (Finger Lakes Times, Feb. 6) and the Jan. 23 article headlined “Geneva City Council looks to outline priorities.”
Both refer to something I proposed in a brainstorming session during our recent Council retreat. What I proposed was not for City "trash" pickup, as these pieces cite, but rather for a City "compost" pickup as a service to residents. The City, in fact, did offer such a service until the 1980s — in an era with less sustainability awareness. The City provided “Class A Garbage” — essentially, compost — pickup to every household.
We don’t need to make throwing things into the landfill any easier — instead increasing practices that reduce what we throw away needs to be encouraged and supported as much as possible. Limiting food waste is effective in reducing that volume, but also in reducing the production of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, which occurs when food decomposes buried in a landfill.
As for how this service would be paid for, the “add on” concept is a way that this nominal fee could be applied to all landowners, including those considered tax-exempt properties. Again, this was a brainstorming session, with much more research and consideration needed before any kind of adoption into a budget.
I can assure all readers, I, and the current City Council are very much interested in getting a grip on city taxes, and lowering them if at all possible, even as we promote sustainability.
Respectfully,
JAN E. REGAN
Third Ward City Councilor