City GOP wants police cuts restored
To the Editor:
The most important job of city government by far is protecting the citizens.
So it’s revealing that the Geneva City Council decided recently that saving some bucks outweighs the safety of the people.
Now they’re pitting city workers against the police, trying to get all city workers, union and non-union, to take a 2021 pay freeze to save the two police officer jobs. A better approach would be for the city councilors to do their jobs and safeguard the citizens.
The members of the Geneva City Republican Committee would like to go on record that we are opposed to the recent budget cuts voted on by the City Council that will result in two police officers not being hired.
While we find it admirable that some councilors want to find a way to lower the tax rate in light of property taxes rising due to the recent reassessment, and the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic that has affected many local property owners, we feel that now is not the proper time to address the tax rate if the price to do so is possibly jeopardizing public safety.
What’s next? The fire department? The department of public works? The citizens shouldn’t be the ones paying the price.
One of the main tests for the City Council’s allocation of tax dollars in Geneva over the past 10 years has been “does it provide taxpayer value.” We strongly believe having a fully staffed police department and fire department DOES provide exceptional taxpayer value. Certainly, most people could agree that spending money on these two services is much more important than taking care of cats or a number of other funded budget items.
We believe that most city residents understand that our quality of life in Geneva is very important to everyone here, and that in order to maintain that quality we need to provide city government with the tools needed and the funds needed. To try and reduce the tax rate in the midst of this pandemic year is a mistake and the City Council should at least wait until the 2022 budget year to address the rate.
The police chief and the officers union have made good cases why this action will hurt their effectiveness. Let’s not stretch the manpower of our Geneva Police Department so thin that they can not respond in a timely manner to an emergency. Let’s support our Geneva Fire Department so that they can continue to respond to fires, accidents and other emergencies in a matter of minutes. Let’s restore the budget cuts to the police department, even it means no tax rate cut in 2021. Let’s keep Geneva the safe community we all know and love.
It’s not too late to take back this mistaken action. It certainly would be a step toward gaining back the trust of the people.
ETHEL PETERS
Chairperson,
Geneva City
Republican Committee