To the Editor:
Ward 6 City Councilor John Pruett has resigned from the Geneva City Council. What happens next is that the mayor and the remaining seven councilors will vote soon to appoint a replacement.
If you live in the Sixth Ward and you have an interest in serving in city government, this could be you. Our committee would like to speak with anyone who lives in the Sixth Ward who may have even a slight interest in possibly being appointed to this position.
Sitting down with us, with no strings attached, will help an interested person better understand the position and what is involved in being a city councilor. You also will get first-hand knowledge of the support available to candidates.
I just know there is someone out there reading this thinking, “I have always wanted to do this and this may be the right time.” John Pruett did the right thing for him in resigning and we wish him well. The right thing for you may be to get involved.
Think about it. Call (315) 789-1421, email epete10@rochester.rr.com or message our Facebook page.
ETHEL PETERS
Chairwoman, Geneva City Republican Committee