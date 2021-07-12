To the Editor:
The recent four nights of neighborhood fireworks was too much! Why does the city allow these unregulated explosions?
In addition, the risk of fire to closely spaced houses should be regulated by the fire department. Instead of a monitored central fireworks display of a very specified time, the street-by-street noise went on for hours.
Trick-or-treating during Halloween is regulated and this is a similar issue. It's past time for the Mayor, City Council and Fire Department to set up some controls over this. Noise pollution is a health risk; that's why I moved out of New York City 40 years ago.
JANNA GREITZER
Geneva