City not the place to be raising chickens
To the Editor:
The issue of raising chickens in the city of Geneva has come up for the second time to City Council. The pro-chicken neighbors are being vocal, and in some neighborhoods, on Facebook and the Nextdoor app, are looking like they are the majority opinion.
I do not agree that we should raise any farm animals in the city of Geneva. I am well aware of the success of the chickens on State Street. I do not think it represents what will actually happen in backyards all over our city if this ordinance is approved. I am hoping there is a silent majority of neighbors who agree with me. If you agree and do not want chickens now is the time to speak up.
We do not have effective enforcement of the codes we have now. This is not the time to add a further burden to the code enforcement office or to our budget with the expected $1 million shortfall. The city is considering cutting the police force yet at the same time adding chickens as more for the code office to do. Are you aware that there was a 250-pound pig living 10 yards from a neighbor’s house in the Maxwell Avenue area and it took the city three months to remove it? It’s just one example of what happens here impacting neighbors negatively. Please contact your council representatives immediately.
Thank you,
JEAN CIRONE
Geneva