To the Editor:
On Sunday, May 31, I saw the emails and Facebook posts from the city, the town, the police, the schools, the newspaper: Stay home. Close your businesses. Fear looting. Fear violence.
On Sunday, May 31, I saw businesses with their windows boarded up.
I finally found messages from the protest organizers: Peaceful protest. Bicentennial Park. 8 p.m.
I went. I went because this matters. Black lives matter. And it was beautiful. Powerful. Loud. Emotional. Hopeful. I am so proud and impressed and motivated. It was a(nother) beginning.
The next afternoon there was another march. Many new faces were there. The police walked. Yet the messages from the city, the town, the police, the schools, the newspaper never came.
Geneva, you owe the organizers of this protest a public apology. You told people not to show up. You made people afraid. And you never followed up.
You never publicly thanked the organizers for this behemoth effort to make Geneva a better place. You never said: “We stand with you and we encourage others to do the same.”
You left anyone who wasn’t there with an inbox full of fear and boarded up windows. Geneva is better than that.
STEPHANIE ANNEAR
Geneva