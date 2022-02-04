City upgrades are more like a travesty
To the Editor:
Is everyone in City Hall bailing out because of the new upgrades on the streets, sidewalks, and parking areas? I use the term upgrades loosely because it’s debatable calling them that. Maybe travesty is more appropriate.
I understand the want and need to get people shopping downtown, and I wholeheartedly support that endeavor. This work is not going to get that done. It was bad in the summer, but with the recent snow, it shows even more shortcomings. The design basically holds people hostage, so all your locals will learn to avoid downtown.
What is going to happen when summer traffic arrives and traffic slows down even more? Anyone remember a weekend when Watkins Glen is holding races?
I am thinking the only people who like this new design are the engineers who designed it and the contractors doing the work! And, to top it off, the Council decided they couldn’t help business owners manage the lost revenue (even though they do manage to help big businesses who don’t really need it).
JAMES JAHNA
Geneva