Civility and common sense have left us; what’s next?
To the Editor:
A meeting scheduled with a judge just before Thanksgiving did not go as planned. With an announcement in the paper about the courts shutting down again, I called the court to make sure the meeting was still on. It was.
A call one day before that meeting told me that the judge would be on a TV. I showed up in person while masked and gloved wondering why I couldn’t simply video conference in as well.
I was met at the door by guards and told to put my forehead near an infrared (IR) temperature sensor to make sure I was not a risk.
Schoolchildren know that normal human body temperature is 98.6dF. Moderate hypothermia begins at 95dF. My temperature that morning read as 92.7dF. I raised an eyebrow at the guard who pooh-poohed: “Its cold out today so everyone is reading low.” That is not how metabolism works. Being out in the cold will cause your temperature readings by an IR sensor to rise as the body works to keep warm. That IR sensor is providing no protection for staff at the court.
I wended my way through the halls, stairs and stations of the courthouse to the court room. The large TV blinked to life to show the right hand of the judge. Literally just a hand. Soon that hand disappeared, and I was left with the disembodied voice of a judge.
My hearing is such that I rely on lip reading as much as on voices. Had I known his face would be invisible I would have made arrangements. As it was I could not understand anything said by the judge, and must have looked like a dog as a I tilted and pitched my head in an effort to find a position best able to catch a word or two. Thankfully my lawyer has a bright, clear voice, and I got the gist of the conversation by hearing his side of it. I was not asked to contribute anything during the 15-minute meeting.
COVID-19 is on its way up. I expect COVID-21 is right around the corner. Technology is rising to meet the demand of the new normal but we seem to be letting little things slip through the cracks. Civility and common sense have already gone. Lets hope justice is not next.
KRIS WHITELEATHER
Geneva