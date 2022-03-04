Clarifying Gayogoho:no (Cayuga) history
To the Editor:
As a student of local history, I am responding to two references to the history of the Cayuga Nation in the article written by David Shaw (Times, Jan. 17) headlined “Seneca Falls schedules public forum on Cayuga Nation issues.”
Since “Gayogoho:no” (Guy-yo-KO-no) is the name the Cayuga Nation gives themselves, I will use “Gayogoho:no” going forward.
First, the reference to the Gayogoho:no Nation siding with the British during the Revolutionary War is inaccurate. In a 1775 meeting with the Continental Congress, the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy, or Six Nations which included the Gayogoho:no, declared neutrality in the war.1 However, under mounting pressures, individuals from all Nations joined either side. There is evidence of the Gayogoho:no people taking British, American, and neutral positions, and traditional oral history maintains they were neutral. However, their siding with the British was the pretext for the 1779 Sullivan-Clinton Campaign ordered by George Washington that destroyed their communities and burned their land in an act of genocide.2a
Second, the reference to New York state “buying Cayuga lands in the early 1800s, and the Cayugas left the area” is also inaccurate. New York negotiated with groups of the Gayogoho:no Nation, never with its leaders, who submitted to ceding all their 3 million acres in three succeeding takings in 1789, 1795, and 1807 for financial compensation, a minimal percentage of what the land was then sold for. The 1795 and 1807 treaties were ruled to be illegal since according to the Trade and Intercourse Act of 1790, only the federal government could negotiate treaties with indigenous nations.2b When the Gayogoho:no Nation sought to reclaim 64,000 acres in the 1980 Land Claim, Federal Judge Neal McCurn ruled that New York state had knowingly taken the Gayogoho:no lands in violation of the 1790 Trade and Intercourse Act and the 1794 Canandaigua Treaty. In 2005, the Land Claim was dismissed.2c The Canandaigua Treaty recognized the 64,000-acre Gayogoho:no reservation, which under federal law still exists today.2b
Thank you for your time and consideration.
CHRISTINE IONE
Ithaca
1 Graymont B. The Iroquois in the American Revolution. Syracuse (NY): Syracuse University Press; 1972. pg 71-72.
2 Jordan, KE. The Gayogoho:no People in the Cayuga Lake Region: A Brief History. Ithaca (NY): Tompkins County Historical Commission New York. a pg 43-9; b pg 54-56; c pg 63 67. Available at https://thehistorycenter.net/Sys/Store/Products/288446