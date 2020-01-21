To the Editor:
Littlejohn & Barbi Orthodontics would like to clarify a statement in the Finger Lakes Times' Page 2A story of Jan. 19 ("Wagner Vineyards is Business of the Year: Case, McKeveny, Barbi also honored by Seneca County Chamber of Commerce") regarding the SCCC annual awards event.
Littlejohn & Barbi Orthodontics was contacted by the local chamber office well after their selection of Dr. Barbi as the recipient of the Rising Star Award.
They proposed — and we accepted — a sponsorship that would allow Dr. Littlejohn to present the award.
Respectfully,
MARY SANDRONI, PRC
Littlejohn & Barbi Orthodontics