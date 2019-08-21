To the Editor:
Thank you for publishing Ian Smith's article in Sunday's paper (Listen to the Lakes, "Times to consider how we value our water; reclassification due").
Clean water is of great concern to those of us who live near the lakes and place a high value on this precious resource. I hope people with the authority to adjust water-body classifications will read Smith's essay and act accordingly to protect what's left of this unique area.
"Insight" is always my favorite section.
BARBARA MATER
Newark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.