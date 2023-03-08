Clear understanding of surcharges needed
To the Editor:
There needs to be a clear understanding in regards to credit-card surcharges in restaurants.
Recently, I was charged a higher price for using my credit card in a local establishment. There was no notification posted or mention on the menu that I would be charged a higher price for using a credit card. I advised the waitress when I received the bill and handed her my credit card that it was illegal to charge me a higher price because of it, per Gov. Hochul.
I also noticed I was charged an “up charge” for an item I ordered but wasn’t advised on the menu or by the waitress of the additional cost.
Due to these two items, I definitely will not be visiting this establishment again.
THERESA CAPPELLO
Seneca Falls