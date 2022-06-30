To the Editor:
I am writing to clear up any confusion caused by recent articles in the Finger Lakes Times about the town of Seneca seeking input on the future of the Ontario County landfill that might give the impression it's up to the town of Seneca.
County planning in recent years has been aimed at being ready to live without landfill money and space after 2028. If a majority of the people of the town of Seneca who participate in the poll favor continuing to import millions of tons of trash for the money, that won't make it happen.
There are another 20,000 people who have to live with trash trucks barreling by and noxious odors who don't live in the town of Seneca who will have something to say.
That said, I have faith most people of the town of Seneca have had enough and won't be bought like our sorry friends to the east.
MARK VENUTI
Geneva