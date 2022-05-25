To the Editor:
The recent letter by Richard Ciciarelli (Times, May 9) regarding the Electoral College is incorrect in claiming that direct election of the president was one of "two main proposals" considered at the Constitutional Convention.
The two methods considered for selecting the president throughout the convention were the use of electors and Congressional appointment. James Wilson of Pennsylvania first proposed using electors in early June 1787, while both Madison's "Virginia Plan" and the rival "New Jersey Plan" left the responsibility with Congress. Other delegates who advocated using electors included Connecticut's Oliver Ellsworth, New York's Alexander Hamilton, and Massachusetts' Rufus King. In mid-July of 1787, an early version of the Electoral College was adopted by the Convention, only to be replaced a few days later with Congressional appointment.
There were a handful of delegates who favored direct election, but it never had much support. On the two occasions it was voted on, it was defeated handily, with only Pennsylvania (twice) and Delaware (once) favoring it while every other state rejected it.
SEAN PARNELL
Sr. Legislative Director
Save Our States
Alexandria, Va.