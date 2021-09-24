Clerk: No justification for not banning weapons in Yates County buildings
To the Editor:
A public hearing was held Sept. 13 for Resolution 352-21, which was to allow Yates County to enact a local law to ban the possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in buildings owned, leased or operated by Yates County. Listening to all of the public comment I learned that people are concerned about their 2nd Amendment rights, the SAFE Act, and the cost to the county.
As I understand, the sheriff submitted a memo indicating that the cost could be partially offset.
Also the sheriff cannot arrest someone unless there is a law in place to do so.
I believe in the 2nd amendment, and I also believe the SAFE Act has not stopped the unnecessary killing of innocent people. What I do NOT understand is how anyone could put a price on a human life and justify not having security in this building because it COSTS TOO MUCH!
There is a portable MAG that people use for the Victims Impact Panel for DMV and the Treasurer’s property tax auctions to keep everyone safe. The DMV sees these people every day.
Had this law been approved and passed then we could go forward to set policies and procedures to enact — with the expertise of the Sheriff — to keep our staff and the people of this county safe.
There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not called to assist in the DMV with a disgruntled or angry person. My staff has been threatened, screamed at, had documents thrown at them and called every name in the book. I have been doing this for 18 years, and it is getting more and more challenging to deal with every day. It amazes me that the few legislators that represent the good of this county cannot see what I have been telling them forever. The clerk’s office has had issues as well with people not wanting to be responsible for their actions. We have had instances of people with knives and pistols in the office and have had to tell them to leave. We call court security and the Penn Yan Police now more than ever.
Where does this all end? Someone getting hurt or killed? Then how much will it cost this county? Who will take responsibility then? The six legislators that voted against this?
I have spoken to a number of others that work in this facility and the concern is there with them as well.
LOIS E. HALL
Yates County Clerk
on behalf of clerk and DMV staff