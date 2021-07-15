To the Editor:
In an overwhelming show of bipartisan support for climate legislation, the Growing Climate Solutions Act (S. 1251) sailed through the Senate recently by a vote of 92-8. Sponsored by Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), the bill would assist farmers and foresters to access carbon credit markets and get paid for sequestering carbon on their land.
A companion bill, sponsored by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) and Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE-02), awaits action in the House. Time to let your representative know you want this bill passed.
CAROLE CAMP
Rochester