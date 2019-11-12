Climate scientists’ views, facts differ from letter writer’s
To the Editor:
A Letter to the Editor on Nov. 4 stated that we should let “the planet regulate itself” when it comes to carbon dioxide and climate change. He states that one volcano — Mount Agung in Bali — “spewed more greenhouse gas in minutes than humanity has since the beginning of time.”
If that’s true, why bother with attempts to regulate human activities when it comes to energy use? Unfortunately, the facts don’t agree. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, on an annual basis, volcanoes around the word release about 200 million tons of CO2 per year. As you can imagine, this varies based on the volcanic activity in any particular year.
Humans on the other hand, are responsible for 24-29 billion tons. Volcanoes account for less than 1 percent of the CO2 generated by all human activities. To put it another way, when Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, it generated about 10 million tons of CO2. It would take three Mount St. Helens exploding every day to equal that generated by you and me.
Some of the letter’s conclusions are factual, at least when referring to the increases in CO2 emissions among developing countries. But the writer’s comment that “scientists will tell you that really all the fossil fuel-burning equipment, including motor vehicles, will not make a difference in climate change” seems quite at odds with climate scientists’ consensus.
The letter writer is entitled to his own opinions, but not his own facts.
STEVE REINERS
Geneva