Close the ‘GLOAT’
To the Editor:
While on hold calling the Seneca Meadow Landfill Stink Hotline for my daily report of landfill odor (sometimes daytime, sometimes midnight), I heard the news that Lebron James is now considered a GOAT — greatest of all time (and yes I had to ask what a goat was).
Somehow, my brain raced to conflate the two, and I beheld the GLOAT, or the Greatest Landfill of All Time (with apologies to the Las Vegas Landfill).
You have to admit Seneca Meadows Landfill is impressive — taller than a 20- story building and covering 400 acres. Three times the size of Central Park. Larger than the Chinese spy balloon. Viewed from Exit 41 of the Thruway, it is reminiscent of the Great Pyramids of Giza, but larger and without the camels.
It is a mini-city located between Route 414 and Burgess Road. It is a hub of activity, with huge trucks getting weighed and moving slowly up the mountain to tip their putrid contents onto the garbage pile of a lifetime, moving leachate from the bottom of the pile into pipelines and trucks to parts unknown. Well, we do know where it goes, but that is another LTE.
I continued to listen to the news, and learned of the Buffalo earthquake. What would be the consequences of an earthquake south of the Thruway? Would it require the cleanup of a lifetime, not to mention the loss of life and limb under a pile of garbage? What a way to go (WWTG)!
I would be remiss not to mention the hard work of our town’s very partisan two-person committee to rewrite the HOST AGREEMENT and address the DEC Scoping Document. They identify one problem to be, “Who does the odor recording and reporting?” Like they are already planning for 15 more years of stink and need to pacify the minions.
Nah ... we constituent minions don’t care who. We care about the stink that defines and defiles our lives. Am I being over-dramatic? I don’t think so.
Close the landfill so I can stop my Once a Day Odor Report (ODOR).
JEAN GILROY
Seneca Falls