To the Editor:
The Central New York Chapter of the National Organization for Women join those calling for the immediate removal of Donald Trump from the presidency. His most recent treasonous act, calling for the assault on the Capitol to stop election certification proceedings, is just the latest in a long list of reckless and unstable acts.
Trump summoned militant thugs, clad in Trump and Confederacy gear, to the Capitol. He told them to overrun the building and grounds and then they vandalized the Capitol Building. When the siege was over he publicly praised the criminals for their efforts.
We have seen this before when he praised White Nationalists who rioted in his name in Charlottesville, and when he repeatedly vilified Black Lives Matter protests across the country. We saw it at each of the events he held during his term where he repeated a set of lies designed to stigmatize certain people. He railed against the election for months and attended election events for Republican candidates across the country, spreading lies intended to wreck our democracy and undermine elections in this country.
Even today he continues to claim the presidential election was fraught with fraud. He spreads rumors and conspiracy theories with no basis in fact.
We also condemn Republicans in elected office who have joined and emboldened Trump's divisive and insulting behavior. We especially are disgusted with the support both John Katko and Tom Reed have provided to this administration. Throughout Trump’s term in office they have endorsed and condoned his mayhem when he banned and vilified refugees, separated children from parents and imprisoned them, pardoned war criminals and assaulted the environment.
They have shown no leadership as hundreds of thousands of citizens have died because the Trump Administration overlooked and lied about the COVID pandemic. Not only have lives been lost but many more ruined in New York because of the poor leadership of Katko, Reed and their Republican Party. The economy of the country is in tatters after years of Trump’s policies and actions.
We ask all people of good conscience to call for an immediate end to the Trump Administration. We can’t let the unstable leader of the Republican Party have even one more day in office.
MICKEY BELOSI
President, CNY Chapter, National Organization for Women
Auburn