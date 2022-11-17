College admissions and discrimination
To the Editor:
Syndicated columnist George Will hit the nail on the head in his column of Oct. 31 when he called out the left-wing university establishment for engaging in reverse discrimination in their admissions policies.
It is simply wrong to discriminate against any ethnic group rather than treating each individual equally. How can there be any fairness in singling out Asian college applicants for admissions rejection based upon ethnicity rather than qualifications? Our nation’s colleges are looking at students based on their race rather then their qualifications, which is nothing short of racial discrimination of the worst kind.
Ideally in the United States, one of the most diverse countries in the world, we should stop assigning people to racial groups and instead make decisions based on individual qualifications. Each American is a person and should be treated like every other American without any consideration of background, skin color, or race. We are all made in the image of God, no matter where our ancestors came from. The great civil rights leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., called for an end to discrimination based on skin color.
Today, we are again doing the exact opposite, putting our citizens in artificial groups in the name of so-called “equity.” The word “equity” is a misnomer, which really means “discrimination.”
I hope the Supreme Court will rule that it is unconstitutional for colleges and universities to use race in any way to determine who gets admitted. That is the American ideal ... the idea that we are all are created equal.
JACK CLANCY
Penn Yan