Colleges should disavow professor’s comments
To the Editor:
I am an emeritus professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Jodi Dean was my colleague for eight years in the political science department. I admired her intellectual effervescence and her impressive production, over 10 published books. We shared some interests in the postmodern field. I had some reservations about her doctrinaire tendencies in her teaching. I noted also that her public actions and utterances revealed a penchant for extremism.
My reservations about her have been brought to a head by her online comment about the protestors needing to begin burning down police stations. I wrote a letter about Jodi’s reprehensible comment to Joyce Jacobsen, the president of the Colleges. In that letter I noted that if all police stations were burned down the resulting dismantled and delegitimated police forces would be up for grabs politically. They would very likely become rebranded as a tool of autocratic repression, exactly as happened to the German police force under the Nazis.
President Jacobsen has responded to my letter in a very forthcoming manner, indicating that the Provost had an “open and respectful” conversation with Jodi about her comment. In my own opinion the Colleges need to publicly disavow Jodi’s comment. Whether this should be done by presidential or faculty action I do not know. I do know that from the President’s letter she has been conducting extensive “listening tours” with emeriti professors and faculty at large. Hopefully, some public statement by the Colleges regarding Jodi’s comment can result from these interchanges between the President and the faculty. At least it should be put on the agenda of these talks. I am convinced that by an overwhelming majority the faculty is unwilling to abide by Jodi’s comment. As to her right to say it under our iconic free speech credo, nobody has the right to cry fire in a crowded theater.
THOMAS M. MILLINGTON
Professor Emeritus,
Hobart and William Smith Colleges