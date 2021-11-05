Columbus not worthy of a national holiday
To the Editor:
David D’Amico, in his recent column (Times, Oct. 25), states “ … some terrible things happened after Columbus arrived and European settlers began to descend on North America, but nowhere in historical documents have I read that Columbus promoted the extermination of a race of people.” This requires a factual rebuttal.
First, it is unfortunate that Mr. D’Amico has chosen to politicize the recognition of Indigenous People’s Day by the Geneva City Council by using the political slur “the woke left” to characterize those who are advocating for recognition of history. This only diminishes his credentials and impartiality. Name-calling tarnishes his historical credibility and does little more than divide us at the wrong time in our history.
His implication is that Columbus was just a brave “pioneer” who deserves the special status of a national holiday named after him despite the evidence that the primary documents of the time establish, documents that include Columbus’ own letters and journals, Spanish court documents, and the writings of Bartolomé de las Casas, Columbus’ contemporary who was a prominent 15th- and 16th-century Spanish bishop:
• Columbus did not discover our future home, having never set foot on the land that became the United States of America, actually discovered 23,000 years ago.
• His four explorations to the Caribbean were described as invasions designed to find riches, new land, and converts to Christianity.
• Columbus was unsuccessful at finding either riches or his goal of exploiting resources for Spain and himself, but he was directly responsible for enslaving many Taino, the indigenous people of the Caribbean. His policies of enslavement and brutal repression of the Taino led to their near extermination over the ensuing 100 years.
• As Governor of the Indies (Hispaniola), Columbus was the first to capture, enslave and send hundreds of Taino people to Spain for sale in Seville.
• After Columbus’ third voyage, he and a few of his men were imprisoned for their acts of torture used to govern Hispaniola.
Mr. D’Amico asks, “Why should we not be allowed to celebrate the bravery of a pioneer whose determination to cross an ocean and find a new land ranks as one of the most dangerous missions anyone has undertaken?” You are welcome to celebrate anyone you wish, but our nation should not be celebrating Columbus, and we should not be recognizing him with a national holiday.
JIM WOOD and JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Wayne Action for Racial Equality