To the Editor:
In response to Mr. Mitchell's "In America" column of June 29, "Nobody tells ME what to do," Mr. Mitchell asks "What would you do?" upon seeing a patron not wearing the quasi-obligatory mask (insert gasp here).
Certainly not what Mr. Mitchell implies at the end of his column in a crudely unsubtle way. After his column full of red herring arguments and comparing apples to oranges, which is odd seeing that Mr. Mitchell is a restaurateur, a surprise visit by the Public Health Department is in order at the various, at best, less-than-mediocre Parkers restaurant locations ... and not because of COVID.
LORNA LeBLANC
Geneva