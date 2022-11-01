To the Editor:
This is in regards to James McCorkle’s Guest Appearance headlined “Another budget fail” (Times, Oct. 15):
He started it by asserting that City Council boosting the Geneva Police Department’s staffing without the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services study on the adequacy of Geneva’s police staffing is a mistake and money not well spent by Geneva taxpayers.
Without going into a two-page tirade as you did Mr. McCorkle, I will just say this: Mr. McCorkle, when was the last time you went with a police drive-around? You know, to experience the man assaulted at Byrne Dairy by two other men in broad daylight with his car being stolen? How about the young lady working at Pick Quick on East North Street who was tied up while the criminals stole the cash register? I have many more examples for you, Mr. McCorkle!
Who are you going to call when you have a problem, Mr. McCorkle? The Geneva Police Department, that’s who. And they’ll be there to protect you in the blink of an eye, just as they do for all of Geneva’s citizens.
That is, unless they don’t have enough staff.
JOHN CORCORAN
Geneva