Columnist did a disservice to Gorham Town Board, highway garage project
To the Editor:
The “Bigger Picture” regarding Gorham’s construction of a highway building (Times, Oct. 18) did a terrible disservice to the town.
Town Board members are informed to make decisions that are in the best interests of the town residents. After months reviewing alternatives for the highway department, public discussions resulted in a decision that “it didn’t make sense to go with a less costly alternative because of the long-term benefit to the town.”
Not clear from the article was the fact that board members, having weighed the alternatives, determined the cost of doing nothing would be more expensive long-term than building the proposed facility.
The sole dissenting Board member, although favoring the project, said, “This is a project I believe in, but is this the right time to do it?” Having some experience in the industry, I confidently answer that costs of building are not going to decrease by waiting.
The article states the upcoming revaluation of property assessments “will have a dramatic impact on many.” The assessment roll does not by itself raise taxes; it is only a means of allocating the cost of the town’s budgeted tax levy. If the amount to be raised does not go up, having uniformly higher assessments will result in a lower tax rate and no change in a property’s assessed tax. The only properties that should see a “dramatic impact” due to a revaluation will be those that have undergone a dramatic increase in value compared to the town average. Yet by implication, the article incorrectly relates the highway building to false tax impacts.
We are blessed with a low town tax rate. Thank you, board members, for keeping it so.
Many of us personally know our Town Board members. I do not believe this is a vanity project for any of them. And while cynical readers of this letter may attribute to me a self-interest for a proposed construction project, residents should know construction projects such as this are required by law to be publicly bid and awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
CHRIS IVERSEN
Lifelong Gorham resident