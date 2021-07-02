To the Editor:
We all love that person who can tell us how to do our job, run our department and opine on subjects they know little or nothing about. Enter Jackie Augustine when at the end of her gospel she tells us how to run the Finger Lakes, Geneva, and the Geneva Police Department ("Doing the Write Thing," June 22).
By using the ploy of asking open-ended questions, she implies the Chief of Police does NOT know Geneva suffers from addiction, lack of mental health services and family abuse. I pray there to be a way where Jackie, and others in her like-minded clan, could be a street police officer or chief of police for 30 days. They would not have a clue. The first time they ask, or tell, a citizen to comply with a lawful request, and the citizen says, “Screw you, pig, I will do what I want” they will scramble to look up in the police manual or the PRB guidelines what to do next.
At the end of her diatribe, she states “A refusal to consider any change in status quo led to a verbal (almost physical) attack on Council." Blame the Chief when he presents his view? Jackie, you and your folks brought the gas can to the fire a long time ago. When views you do not like flip on you, you cannot handle them.
BOB RAYMER
Town of Phelps