If your columnists wish to keep writing about City Council action from over two months ago, I suggest that they at least do their research and actually READ the source material.
David D’Amico states in his column (“Voice of D’Amocracy,” May 24) “it has been reported” that Councilor Salamendra’s “goal” at a Back the Blue event was “to interrupt the rally by having the car (in which she was a passenger) park on 5&20.” Where did he get this report? This is the first time I have heard this claim of intent. It is NOT a part of the Ethics Report. I sit on Council, and I truly pay attention. I have not seen this “reported” anywhere in print and have not heard it from anyone involved.
D’Amico’s claim that the driver and Salamendra herself were “spewing vulgarities to the firefighters” is not supported in the Ethics Report he is citing. In fact, in two places, the report notes that there is “no audio evidence available.” The report relies on “gestures” from both the vehicle’s occupants and the complainant to speculate that there was “a verbal altercation.” At one point the Ethics Report indicates that the police reported foul language was heard coming from the vehicle yet cannot specify that language was coming from Salamendra herself.
Finally, the basic premise of this column leaves me confused. “All councilors must be treated equally.” The writer does not compare this treatment of Councilor Salamendra directly to any other action Council has considered. I can only suppose his unstated reference is to the censure against Councilor Frank Gaglianese. Unlike in Salamendra’s situation, the facts in Gaglianese’s case were not contested: The Councilor himself publicly admitted to the charges.
Still, the prospect of censure was considered equally by Council in both situations (though in the case of Councilor Gaglianese, Council itself initiated the censure vote). And we voted. In the case of Gaglianese, the decision to censure (with one abstaining) was unanimous. The same consideration failed in the case of Salamendra. Apparently, Mr. D’Amico did not like the end results, but this does not make their treatment unequal.
