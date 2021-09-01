To the Editor:
I read Mr. D'Amico's column in which he vilifies Democrats in Texas for leaving town in order not to vote on what he calls an "election integrity bill."
Perhaps if he did some research he'd learn that bill contains wording that would reduce the number of polling places in areas largely populated by poor and non-white people who don't have the resources to travel longer distances to vote. And by some strange coincidence, these people tend to vote Democratic.
This bill is nothing more than an attempt on the part of Texas Republicans to limit these people's right to vote.
Maybe it's time for Mr. D'Amico to stop looking at all the "evil" Democratic leftists and start looking at all those wonderful Donald Trump right-wing Republicans who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Or doesn't he think that's a serious enough offense compared to those leftists he spoke about in another column who want to change the flag? (And by the way, his column was the only place I even heard of such a thing.)
RICHARD CICIARELLI
Phelps