Columnist should stop rehashing old news
To the Editor:
An open letter to columnist David D’Amico:
I will keep this succinct and to the point. Your column of May 24 is full of inconsistencies. I’m not sure the point you were attempting to make. The title is enticing, which I bet is what you were trying to do (capture the reader) in the first place, but once I started to read your piece it was as if it had become a foggy road that I was traveling.
The concluding statement was quite clear: City Council needs to get a spine. For what, Mr. D’Amico? To comply with the law, you say. Of what law do you refer? Is it throwing the guilty councilor or councilors under the proverbial bus? Are they entitled to the law that was established by the King and Queen of a long ago time and a far away land; to be put in the stocks in the town square so they can be humiliated by the judgmental passersby? What law do you mean?
My understanding of the system that is in place is simple. Any councilors’ questionable behavior is put to review by the Ethics Board and then sent to City Council to determine if — and only if — any violations were made by a majority vote. In your piece, you said the vote was 5-4 against any negative consequences toward my Ward 5 councilor (and yes I voted for this decent human because I am familiar with her record of doing the next right thing for the right reason!)
What I am asking of you, Mr. D’Amico, is that instead of rehashing old news, maybe you could let old dogs lie as they may, as the saying goes. If that is not clear enough of a message, then can we please stop beating a dead horse?
Thanks for your time and consideration.
JAMES P. GREGOIRE Jr.
Geneva