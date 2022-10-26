Columnist’s opinions really miss the mark
To the Editor:
Regarding John Murtari’s “Civil Discourse and the right thing” in the Times (Oct. 10):
There is a certain karma in evoking losing one’s job because of “negative attitudes toward gays” (sob!) when gays and other persons routinely lost their jobs, or were denied jobs, solely based on their sexual orientation. As an Air Force officer, John, you may have participated in such practices.
Your opinions, however flawed, are protected speech. I don’t agree with them, but that’s my opinion. It is when you enlist the power of the government to enforce your opinions that I will object. There are so many examples of this in our the land of the free. Here’s one: Many states had laws against people of different races getting married. Often, churches would not perform the marriage service for these couples. For these Christians, such a union wasn’t really a “marriage.” Sound familiar?
Many people who view the world as you do, John, will say that the Supreme Court “gave” mixed-race couples the right to marry. That is false. Such couples always had the right to marry; it was only when the state governments passed restrictive laws and enforced them that this right was denied.
Finally, in the second-to-last paragraph, I was astounded to encounter in print a graduate of the Air Force Academy and an engineer dumbing down his anti-science argument. Or, perhaps I’m wrong — as a pilot, John, what are the flight characteristics of the plane designed after the bumblebee?
MIKE ELLIOTT
Romulus