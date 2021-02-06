To the Editor:
On Jan. 18 David D'Amico ran his "Voice of D'Amocracy" column. He wrote: "I am having a difficult time putting this particular election behind me as to the reality of Biden being our next president ... President Trump ... was very visible and energized ... with massive crowds at all his rallies" while "Biden ... if he even appeared at any campaign event ... had a difficult time articulating many of his points so that they were understandable."
That, as he put it, is the reason that the results seem "suspect"? What exactly does "I am not going to get into the weeds whether the votes were legal or illegal" mean? How many authorities have heard the challenges?
He lists Trump successes, but our economy was on an upswing before Trump took over.
His big tax cut was impulsive, irresponsible, and as noted by analysts, a gift to the wealthy and corporations.
How many of the 4 million jobs he "created" were people returning after the initial shock of the pandemic?
Some of the massive number of regulations he gutted were intended to protect us. Gutting Dodd Frank, the Consumer Protection Agency and the EPA weren't favors for the little guy.
We, by the Iran Deal, were slowly making inroads to an old regime through their public's continued involvement with the West. By the way, Obama didn't give them millions of dollars to sign the deal. It was Iran's money that was locked up by international sanctions. Further sanctions will literally cripple the common folk, not the Old Regime
D'Amico says that "social media, big tech and certain news media are driving negative narratives to keep everyday Americans angry at Trump." No, angry at everything! What makes them wrong while journalists like yourself continue spinning the truth to fit your narrative?
What's your end game? Secretly hoping that folks read between the lines and grab their pitchforks?
Trump has done more damage in 47 months than Joe did in 47 years! He went into the White House seemingly to break all the toys and no one had the backbone to stop him.
I am not a Democrat but certainly won't be a Republican until you drain your own swamp.
Trump alienated the Canadians, Mexicans, English, Germans, French, Australians, and nearly 66% of Americans! We're all tired of the Donald Trump Show. The election is over.
That, in my opinion, is why "Sleepy Joe" was elected.
JACK LEMMON
Marion