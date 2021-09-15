To the Editor:
We in the Finger Lakes are very fortunate to have a local newspaper. Hundreds of small towns and many cities have seen their newspapers vanish. Is our paper perfect? No, but the staff that produces it tries their best. Local news, local sports, small business stories are featured. Yes, we would wish for more state, national and international news from more news sources, but the emphasis is on local stories.
We also expect something from our regular columnists, namely Pete, Jackie, the Rev. Miller and Michael Fitzgerald. We know, however, what we are going to receive from them. They are so predictable in their gospel, I could write a column for each one of them and you could not tell the difference.
We should have expected during the last year and a half they would have written something about Gov. Cuomo sending perhaps now over 20,000 elderly nursing homes residents to die when he ordered COVID patients back to homes with non-COVID residents. Most deaths were poor people or people of color. No more than 30 words total from the four of them. No words of outrage, calls to resign or be impeached from any of them.
They will opine about election fraud, chalk on the street, algae bloom, climate change and their dogs but not about Cuomo. Why? Because Cuomo in over 10 years fulfilled some of their agendas. A ban on fracking, partial birth abortion, gun control, stripping our personal freedoms and choices, and hugging criminals. They got what they wanted from the Bully Cuomo. The rest of you readers be damned.
BOB RAYMER
Town of Phelps