Columnist’s recent piece about weapons was spot-on accurate
To the Editor:
I find Pete Mitchell’s columns enjoyable to read, filled with interesting topics, and typically incorporating a twist of humor while being absolutely factual.
His most recent article, “You really can’t fix stupid” (Times, June 11), was spot-on accurate as he addressed the issue of citizens’ rights to own weapons that were meant to be used as weapons of war by our military.
We are fortunate to live in a country where everyone can voice their opinions but unfortunate that our government representatives opinions and votes are so radically influenced by wealthy contributors. It’s a shame we have strayed so far from honesty, morality and common sense.
JANET OSGOOD
Penn Yan