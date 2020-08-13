To the Editor:
I would like to respond to Michael Fitzgerald’s “Protect right to peaceful protest” column in the July 31 edition of the Finger Lakes Times.
What started out as a peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon has unfortunately turned into rioting that the governor of the state, the mayor of Portland and local politicians lack the will or ability to control. When rioters block entrances and exits to buildings and then fire commercial grade fireworks into the buildings; when they permanently blind law enforcement personnel with lasers that they intentionally aim at their eyes; when they throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement and buildings; when they shoot steel ball bearings from slingshots at law enforcement; when federal agents confiscate dangerous weapons from rioters, how can Mr. Fitzgerald consider that a peaceful protest?
The rioting in Portland has been going on for over 60 days. The Department of Homeland Security has an agency within it called the Federal Protective Service. Their job is to protect federal property and federal buildings. That’s what they are doing in Portland because local law enforcement has been told to stand down by politicians.
All law enforcement agencies use unmarked vehicles, not just federal agencies. It doesn’t take any intelligence to figure out why unmarked vehicles are necessary. Rioters that are taken away in unmarked vehicles are being arrested for violating federal law.
All the federal law enforcement agents have insignias on their uniforms identifying what agency they work for. The agencies also have a continuum of force policy they have to follow which is dictated by what the amount of force the rioters use.
The general public is not getting the entire truth from some politicians and some news outlets. One has to ask, how many days was Mr. Fitzgerald in Portland to gather information for his column? Unfortunately, Mr. Fitzgerald’s article is inaccurate and irresponsible.
DIETER KRAEMER
Ovid