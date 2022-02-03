Come to Interlaken church, or any church, to find God
To the Editor:
I am writing this letter on behalf of the 29% of the Americans who say they have no religious affiliation, or better put, do not have a relationship with God. That’s almost one-third of the population.
This letter is not the kind of letter that you are accustomed to reading in the Times or probably any other publication. It’s not about Covid, getting a shot, politics, or any of that — not to say that any of that is not important. But what is important is love, and the lack of it, especially the downward trend in the last two years.
We are living in fear, people, and when that happens people tend to do things that they would not normally do. But you do not need to face fear alone, as you have a Saviour that will help you overcome those fears. A Saviour that loved you and me so much that he died for us, and that we can have eternal life in Heaven with him.
Start by praying and asking Him to come into your heart today, then join a church in your area. If you happen to live in and around the south end of Seneca County, I invite you to attend The First Baptist Church of Interlaken. You will soon find that we are a friendly, Bible-believing church that would be happy to talk with you about starting a relationship with God.
We will get through this people because with God on our side, who or what could possibly be against us?
Thank you for reading this, and may God have his richest blessing upon you.
RICHARD ROSS
Ovid