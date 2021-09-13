To the Editor:
Dear Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, Sen. Pamela Helming, Assemblyman Philip Palmesano:
The Seneca County Democratic Committee praises the actions by public and private organizations in New York as well as the heroic efforts that individual New Yorkers have performed, and are still performing, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. We know that these efforts saved thousands of hospitalizations and deaths. Those who stepped up should be proud.
The initial onslaught of the pandemic on New Yorkers caught most of us off guard and ill prepared. New York has a very high percentage rate of covid deaths per unit of populations.
The Seneca County Democratic Committee requests Gov. Hochul to direct the appropriate state agencies to investigate the reasons behind this fact and to propose actions and seek funds from the Assembly and Senate to do whatever is necessary to minimize the effects of Covid-like events in the future. The investigation should not only look at responses to an event, but should also investigate means for improving the general healthy of the population so as to resist these infections in the future.
SUSAN OTTENWELLER
Chairwoman, Seneca County Democratic Committee