Common-sense gun laws are needed
To the Editor:
I just wanted to cite a few things in response to James Wedman’s letter (Times, June 24).
First of all, Democrats do not want to take away your right to bear arms. I am a Democrat, and if an intruder broke into my home I feel I would be justified in shooting them. I think some Republican politicians perpetuate the idea that if you vote for Democrats all your gun rights will be taken away. It’s a scare tactic.
I do, however, believe in common-sense gun laws, and I don’t think any civilian needs AR-15-style rifles. They are the “weapon of choice” for the worst mass murderers. Mr. Wedman says they are neither military nor assault weapons, and that criminals don’t buy legal guns. Of the four mass shootings I’m going to cite, ALL the rifles were purchased legally, and ALL were the AR-15 style.
Uvalde, Texas — 18-year-old purchased an AR platform rifle one day after his 18th birthday and another three days later. He also had 375 rounds of ammunition. Nineteen schoolchildren and two adults were killed.
Buffalo — 18-year-old, 10 killed, three injured.
Parkland, Fla. — 19-year-old, 17 killed, 17 injured,
And one of the worst of all: Sandy Hook Elementary — 20-year-old, 20 children and six adults killed. An AR-15 style (Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle with 10 magazines of 30 rounds each).
These are just a few of the many mass shootings targeting little children, church goers or ethnic groups, etc. The killers weren’t criminals when they purchased the guns.
I know we need to address mental health issues, but we must do something more to try to prevent these horrific killings.
Who needs AR-15-style weapons? Mass murderers do.
KATHY JONES
Newark