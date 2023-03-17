To the Editor:
Claudia Tenney represents NY24, a district with no land border to Canada, yet she traveled to Buffalo to make remarks about immigration that are designed to create fear and to trash the Biden Administration.
The border crisis is historic and ongoing, and is traced to Republicans in Congress who will not make changes or upgrades to immigration legislation. Their goal is to throw sand in the wheels rather than work across the aisle to create solutions that work for all Americans.
Our rural district depends on immigrants. Our population is aging and relies on immigrants to fill the gaps left by retirees. We need common-sense solutions to immigration, not right-wing extremists like Claudia Tenney who complain and blame instead of getting something done.
NANCY NAPURSKI
Canandaigua
Ed. note: Napurski owns Lionheart Communications.