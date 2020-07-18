To the Editor:
A community is possible only when its members trust and respect each other. A group of people without mutual trust and respect is not and cannot be a community.
Is Geneva a community? It seems not.
Recent events have only revealed what has been true for a long time, namely, that Geneva is composed of at least two communities: a white community and a community of color. Moreover, the community of color is alienated from the Geneva police, due to the way that police treat citizens of color and the way that the police are seen as defenders of the white community.
All this is evident from the stories told be speakers at the Black Lives Matter rallies of their own experiences being harassed by members of the police force on a regular basis.
Part of respect is believing the experiences of other as they are related to you. Respect cannot be based on such treatment. Unless those in the white community are committed to changing the dynamic, there cannot be one community — our community will be irrevocably splintered.
STEVE LEE
Hobart and William Smith professor