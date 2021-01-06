Concerned about power Bill A416 would give governor
To the Editor:
An open letter to the citizens of New York state on NYS Assembly Bill A416:
I am writing with regard to NYS Assembly Bill A416, which has been introduced by Assemblyman N. Nick Perry from Brooklyn. You can view the bill in its entirety via the following website: https://nyassembly.gov/ and search for Bill #A416 and then click on “Text.”
I would like to express my sincere concern over the content of this bill — specifically Subdivision 2. As I understand the language, it states that Gov. Cuomo (or his designee) can determine that a citizen of New York state may be detained (confined to a medical health facility or “detention center”) for up to 90 days if the governor believes it is in the best interest of public health and safety. This unilateral power should terrify all citizens of New York state. Although the bill does not specifically state “coronavirus,” with the history of the governor’s executive orders basically shutting down the state because of COVID-19, I suspect that the virus would be used to further support his authoritarian decisions.
I have reached out to several members of the New York State Assembly to voice my concerns. I urge you to share your comments with your Assembly members as well.
Please do not let this bill become law.
PAT MAHONEY
Geneva