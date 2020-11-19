Concerned about proposed housing project in PY
To the Editor:
We are concerned about the proposed Keuka Housing Council/FLACRA project to erect a 72-unit multi-use housing development at the end of Court Street in the Village of Penn Yan.
We have been owners of our second home on Court Street for the past eight years. The Court Street area has always been attractive and welcoming — such a great location we thought! Sadly, if this project already existed when we were considering buying, it would have been a definite detraction.
Allocation of upwards of $25 million in a grant for the project would not be the best use of tax-payers dollars. The extensive infrastructure expansion of Court and surrounding streets would disrupt and devastate the area for a prolonged time. The proposed area, which is currently zoned agriculture/forest, would have to be re-zoned to allow for development. This area is a designated flood plain (remembering the flood of 2014) and new building could adversely affect this, increasing the risk of flooding to the neighborhood and cemetery and, in turn, create future costs for everyone.
As we all now know, a portion of this complex will be used to house drug/alcohol convicts. The “Drug Free School Zone Act” under the Controlled Substance Act stipulates that there must be a buffer of 1,000 feet in any direction from the boundaries of any school-owned property. This proposed development falls less than 300 feet from school property, which undeniably violates this act. This in and of itself should stop the project in its tracks, as the distance cannot be changed.
There also will be a higher safety concern involving students/pedestrians due to the large amount of construction/residential traffic after completion in the area because of the “single” access point to the property.
This project would definitely detract from the value of the homes in the region, which in turn, would put additional pressure on the Village of Penn Yan in meeting its tax obligations.
Hopefully, those involved in the decision-making regarding this project, will come to the correct and only conclusion that this project is NOT a benefit to this region. The approval of this project would only cause potential safety concerns to its residents and students, cause an environmental quagmire (ongoing flooding issues), and be a tax burden for the residents of the Village of Penn Yan for years to come.
PETER and LEAH GENOVESE
Penn Yan and Beamsville, Ontario