Yates’ constitutional county pursuit is flawed
To the Editor:
As a student and instructor of constitutional history, I have both substantive and procedural questions about the “Constitutional County” movement. As a resident of Yates County, I am particularly concerned about the process by which our legislature explores this issue.
Substantively, I fail to understand what rights, privileges, or protections “Constitutional County” legislation bestows upon the citizens of any county in addition to, or in avoidance of, existing local, county, state, or federal law under our Constitution. If notions of “Home Rule” undergird this legislation, let us remember that “Home Rule” does not designate autonomy from state or federal law; rather, it is a delegation of state law allowing some structural, functional, fiscal, and personnel powers to counties or other local authorities.
Given the interest in Cattaraugus County’s decision to adopt “Constitutional County” legislation, I also watched the video of its proceedings and listened to understand the meaning of it. While individual legislators offered examples that confused the public and private spheres (e.g. claims of free speech concerns about private media companies which are not even subject to the Constitution), for the most part advocates invoked gross generalities about “freedom” and “government encroachment.” Overall, what I heard was an affirmation to the rule of law under a democratic republic’s constitutional framework. That dedication does not require booster legislation. It exists by virtue of citizenship.
As a resident of Yates County, I am further concerned that the appointment of legislators to a committee studying this matter lacks balanced representation. Our county legislature is 100% Republican. Any such committee chosen from those ranks automatically falls short of the diversity of opinion necessary to analyze this curious legislation, understand its purpose, and if nothing else, to ensure that it is truly “neither Democrat nor Republican.”
TRACY MITRANO
Penn Yan