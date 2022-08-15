Congrats to Davoli on a job well done in SF
To the Editor:
I would like to congratulate Steve Davoli and all his Century 21 Real Estate organization for the outstanding exterior improvements they have made on their office in Seneca Falls.
The extensive physical repairs to the faced and the final painting and landscaping treatments on the property are extremely well done. The result is a huge improvement in the visual impact of the Fall and Cayuga street intersection experienced by residents and visitors alike. Anchoring one of the most traveled four corners in the region, the excellent upgrade speaks loudly to the company’s commitment to our central business district and to the Finger Lakes real estate industry in general.
As so many smaller New York communities face increasing challenges to the viability of their central business districts, this level of private investment in our downtown is very welcome indeed.
Soon, we can anticipate more local business district improvements. Those projects will be made possible by our New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
Also, over time, our business district will continue to benefit from the tourism generated by its increasing relevance as the birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement. This designation has been validated by the more than $30 million of federal, state and local investment in Seneca Falls. That investment has facilitated the creation of our New York State Heritage Area, our Women’s Rights National Historical Park, and our National Women’s Hall of Fame.
Private investment, however, will be the necessary long-term engine that keeps our business district a vital community asset.
Thanks to Steve Davoli/Century 21 for showing us how it is done.
AUGUST SINICROPI
Seneca Falls