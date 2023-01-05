Congrats to new SCFPA officers

To the Editor:

The Seneca County Fire Police Association held its annual elections Dec. 14 at the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.

The following people were voted in for 2023 positions”

President — Lynn Swinehart (WVFD).

Vice President — John Henninger (WVFD).

Secretary/Treasurer — Karen Purnell (WVFD).

Board of Directors: Mel Collinsworth (Romulus Volunteer Fire Department), Judy Ralston (WVFD), Bob Travis (RVFD).

Congratulations to all of the new officers!

KAREN PURNELL

Waterloo

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you