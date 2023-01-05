Congrats to new SCFPA officers
To the Editor:
The Seneca County Fire Police Association held its annual elections Dec. 14 at the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
The following people were voted in for 2023 positions”
President — Lynn Swinehart (WVFD).
Vice President — John Henninger (WVFD).
Secretary/Treasurer — Karen Purnell (WVFD).
Board of Directors: Mel Collinsworth (Romulus Volunteer Fire Department), Judy Ralston (WVFD), Bob Travis (RVFD).
Congratulations to all of the new officers!
KAREN PURNELL
Waterloo