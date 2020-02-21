To the Editor:
Loved your article on Timmy Gray being crowned the Wing King. Wait until the cottagers find out this summer, he better brace himself. Local authorities can direct traffic.
Tim, let Timmy G's have wing night when it suits you, no worry about the other boys and girls: Competition is good for business. Having more than one superb wing establishment can draw even more wallets downtown, word of mouth is the slowest but surest form of advertising.
Great, article made me hungry. Must traverse the 3/4 mile from my house to Maiden Lane. Salute.
WOODY STENZ
Penn Yan