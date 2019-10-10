To the Editor:
I write in response to yet another column, this time by Marc Thomas ("A Recovering Liberal," Finger Lakes Times, Oct. 6), purporting love of country and Donald Trump.
First, a little historical fact: the Mueller report concluded Russians (not Ukrainians) interfered in our last presidential election. It was unable to conclude conspiracy, despite over 200 contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians, because emails and other evidence were withheld or deleted and participants refused to testify. Trump publicly asked the Russians for help, and that same day they complied.
Second, Thomas tries to shrug off the whistleblower's complaint because it was not entirely first-hand observations. Yet the transcript of the call exactly verified what the whistleblower alleged. And then Trump admitted its truth out loud. There has been no evidence that contradicts the whistleblower. Additional texts released recently also confirm Trump withheld military aid while asking for dirt on the Bidens ... all in contradiction of campaign finance laws, not to mention congressional support for and Ukraine's desperate need for said aid (to fight who? ... Russians.)
Republicans were happy to impeach Clinton for one lie about an affair, but Thomas is worried about the country now that there is a constitutionally mandated responsibility to impeach a man who has admitted to breaking the law and by the way, a man who lies with almost every sentence he speaks.
Congress must do its duty.
By the way, Mr. Thomas, Elizabeth Warren's DNA shows Native American ancestry about 10 generations back. She is not interested in contributions from Wall Street; her campaign is totally funded by citizens, no help from foreign countries needed.
CLAIRE LUDOVICO
Seneca Falls